ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was beginning to sound a lot like Christmas as the 77th Army Band played their annual holiday concert. The band played their holiday concert every year but this is the first time in over ten years they played in New Mexico.

There’s a conductor for the band, but for the special celebration, they’ve practiced tirelessly so they don’t need a conductor on stage. “The Army is a people business and it’s really important to go and spread the holiday cheer and show the people side of the army,” said 77th Army Band Commander Martin Johnston.

Cmdr. Johnston said that almost all of the musicians have been playing since middle or high school. The concert was free for all to enjoy at Eldorado High School.