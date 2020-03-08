7 dead, 28 missing as hotel in China virus fight collapses

A couple wear face masks as they ride an escalator at a shopping mall in Beijing, Saturday, March 7, 2020. Crossing more borders, the new coronavirus hit a milestone, infecting more than 100,000 people worldwide as it wove itself deeper into the daily lives of millions, infecting the powerful, the unprotected poor and vast masses in between. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

BEIJING (AP) – At least seven people were killed and another 28 are missing after a hotel being used in China’s coronavirus fight suddenly collapsed.

Authorities said Sunday that 71 people had been trapped following the collapse of the building in the city of Quanzhou the previous evening.

Firefighters working through the night and into the next day rescued 36 people.

The hotel was housing people who had come from areas hit hard by the epidemic. All of them had tested negative.

Chinese cities are isolating people from hard-hit areas for 14 days. The cause of the collapse is under investigation.