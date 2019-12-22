6 killed, 13 injured in Las Vegas apartment building fire

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This photo provided by the Las Vegas Fire Department, firefighters work the scene of a fire at a three-story apartment complex early Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 in Las Vegas. The fire was in first-floor unit of the Alpine Motel Apartments and its cause was under investigation, the department said. Authorities say multiple fatalities were reported and several were injured. (Las Vegas Fire Department via AP)

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Authorities say a fire in a downtown Las Vegas apartment building has killed six people.

More than a dozen others were injured in Saturday’s pre-dawn fire. Most of the injuries were from smoke inhalation, but some victims also suffered fractures.

Firefighters used ladders to rescue people jumping or hanging from windows of the three-story building.

Fire officials say residents were apparently using their stoves for heat and the fire was accidental. Three people were found dead in the unit where it appeared to start. Authorities say the fire caused about $475,000 in damage.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞

Winter Weather Special ➞

Nominate a Remarkable Woman ➞