6 killed, 13 injured in Las Vegas apartment building fire

This photo provided by the Las Vegas Fire Department, firefighters work the scene of a fire at a three-story apartment complex early Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 in Las Vegas. The fire was in first-floor unit of the Alpine Motel Apartments and its cause was under investigation, the department said. Authorities say multiple fatalities were reported and several were injured. (Las Vegas Fire Department via AP)

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Authorities say a fire in a downtown Las Vegas apartment building has killed six people.

More than a dozen others were injured in Saturday’s pre-dawn fire. Most of the injuries were from smoke inhalation, but some victims also suffered fractures.

Firefighters used ladders to rescue people jumping or hanging from windows of the three-story building.

Fire officials say residents were apparently using their stoves for heat and the fire was accidental. Three people were found dead in the unit where it appeared to start. Authorities say the fire caused about $475,000 in damage.