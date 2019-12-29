5 stabbed at Hanukkah celebration north of NYC

Orthodox Jewish talk to stand on Forshay Road in Monsey, N.Y., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, down the street from the scene of a stabbing that occurred late Saturday during a Hanukkah celebration. A man attacked at a rabbi’s home north of New York City late Saturday, stabbing and wounding several people before fleeing in a vehicle, police said. (AP Photo/Allyse Pulliam)

MONSEY, N.Y. (AP) – Authorities say that five people were stabbed north of New York City during a Hanukkah celebration late Saturday night and a possible suspect has been located.

Ramapo Police Chief Brad Weidel said officers received reports of a stabbing just before 10 p.m. at a residence in Monsey, New York.

Weidel said New York City police officers located the vehicle and possible suspect being sought in connection with the stabbing.

Photos and videos posted on Twitter show a large emergency response with paramedics running and pushing stretchers.

A number of police and emergency vehicles could be seen in the images. Monsey is about an hour north of New York City.