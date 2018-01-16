30 day legislative session begins; lawmakers hit the ground running

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 30-day legislative session is now underway in Santa Fe. Lawmakers have hit the ground running following the governor’s final State of the State address. But will they send the bills to Gov. Martinez that she wants to see pass during her last session?

Gov. Martinez called the state of the state strong and getting stronger in her final address Tuesday afternoon, but she went on to say that we need to do more to get the state’s crime problem under control.

“I learned a long time ago as a prosecutor — and it’s just plain common sense — that those who commit crimes will go where the laws are weak and punishments are light… and in New Mexico, they have found their easy mark,” Gov. Martinez said.

In demonstrating what she calls a revolving door problem with the justice system, Gov. Martinez introduced a State Police officer who was shot in the line of duty in August. Miraculously, his badge stopped the bullet.

The man who shot the officer had a lengthy criminal record. Gov. Martinez expressed hope pointing to a number of bipartisan crime measures that have been pre-filed in both chambers. Democratic lawmakers have a slightly different plan, however.

“Public safety is a critical issue for us Democrats, but we have a very different view than the governor. While she solely focuses on punishment and prosecution, we believe that it’s just as important to have prevention and rehabilitation,” Sen. Howie Morales (D-Silver City) said.

Still, they agreed with her on some topics including improving the education system in New Mexico, raising teachers’ salaries and their bipartisan budget, which is on par with Gov. Martinez’s desired budget.

While it looks like there will be more cooperation between Democrats and Republicans this year, some Senate Democrats didn’t shy away from saying they look forward to this time next year when a new governor will be in office.

—-Send a Breaking News TipReport an error or typoLearn about the KRQE apps