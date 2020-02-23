2nd person in days killed by Mardi Gras float in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Authorities say a man has been struck by a float and killed by a Mardi Gras float during a parade in New Orleans.
It was the second death in days involving a parade float and cast a pall over the Carnival festivities.
Police said in a statement that the death occurred Saturday night on a downtown parade route of the Krewe of Endymion.
The rest of the parade was canceled. The New Orleans mayor said the city is grieving anew after a woman was killed on a parade route Wednesday.
The man’s name wasn’t immediately released.