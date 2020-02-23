2nd person in days killed by Mardi Gras float in New Orleans

Emergency personnel work the scene after a person was run over and killed by a float in the Mystic Krewe of Nyx parade during Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Authorities say a man has been struck by a float and killed by a Mardi Gras float during a parade in New Orleans.

It was the second death in days involving a parade float and cast a pall over the Carnival festivities.

Police said in a statement that the death occurred Saturday night on a downtown parade route of the Krewe of Endymion.

The rest of the parade was canceled. The New Orleans mayor said the city is grieving anew after a woman was killed on a parade route Wednesday.

The man’s name wasn’t immediately released.