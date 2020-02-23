2nd person in days killed by Mardi Gras float in New Orleans

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Emergency personnel work the scene after a person was run over and killed by a float in the Mystic Krewe of Nyx parade during Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Authorities say a man has been struck by a float and killed by a Mardi Gras float during a parade in New Orleans.

It was the second death in days involving a parade float and cast a pall over the Carnival festivities.

Police said in a statement that the death occurred Saturday night on a downtown parade route of the Krewe of Endymion.

The rest of the parade was canceled. The New Orleans mayor said the city is grieving anew after a woman was killed on a parade route Wednesday.

The man’s name wasn’t immediately released.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Saturday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Saturday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞