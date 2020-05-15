2 more deaths, 164 new cases as Utah prepares to move into next phase of reopening

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- There were 164 new cases were announced by State Health officials Friday, May 15. Utah now has a total of 6,913 reported cases of COVID-19 as the state prepares to move into the next phase of reopening.

On Saturday, May 16th all of the state, except the following city or counties will be allowed to move into the state’s “yellow/ moderate” phase of reopening:

Grand County

Summit County

Wasatch County

Salt Lake City

West Valley City

Click the link for more on what the yellow phase of reopening will look like.

Watch the state’s briefing with the announcement here:

The state announced two new deaths Friday, for a total of 77. There have been 566 people hospitalized since the state started tracking the virus.

As of May 15, a total of 163,218* people have been tested for COVID-19 by public labs in the state.

So far 3,719 *** people have recovered from the virus, according to the Utah Department of Health.

May 14, 2020

The state launched a new checking, contact tracing app designed to help Utahns slow the spread of COVID-19. Read more about the app, “Healthy Together” here.

The state on Thursday announced more changes to their dashboard. They will now be including Long Term Care Facilities added to the Utah COVID-19 case count updates.

There are also additional tabs that focus on hospitalizations and demographics. It appears most of Utah’s cases occur in people between the ages of 25-44. As far as race, 78% of the cases occurred among caucasian, while 14.2 % are Hispanic.

May 08, 2020

If you’re interested in more information, under the overview tab of the dashboard, there are several news graphics available including information on risk factors and exposure, a break down of hospitalizations, and a closer look at the curve and incidence rate.

If you have any of the following six symptoms, you should seek testing:

fever cough shortness of breath sore throat muscle aches loss of taste or smell

A new effort to encourage every Utahn to wear masks was announced recently. It’s a program called, “A Mask For Every Utahn” click the link for more information.

Latest COVID-19 Numbers Confirmed By The Utah Department of Health:

Most of the state’s cases are in Salt Lake, Summit and Utah Counties. There are 151 cases on the Navajo Nation Reservation in the state.

*The actual number of people tested for COVID-19 in Utah is considerably higher than the numbers in this report because some large private laboratories are not yet reporting negative results to public health.

**Case data: As of 4/15, case data are displayed by the both the date the first positive laboratory result (FPLR) is reported to public health and the self-reported symptom onset date. Previously this was reported by the first day a person was reported (through laboratory results or contact tracing) to public health. The FPLR date will provide a more stable estimate of the new cases reported to public health, however, there will be small differences in cases by date as public health receives additional information. Onset date is taken preferentially from the following dates when available: 1) self-reported date of first symptoms, 2) date diagnosed by a clinician, 3) date first positive specimen was collected, 4) first report to public health. The actual number of cases in Utah is higher than what is reported due to mild cases not feeling ill enough to seek care, clinician judgement for testing, and expanding laboratory capacity.

*** The number of recovered persons is estimated by the number of cases whose first posititve laboratory test was reported at least 21 days ago, excluding deaths.