2 killed in bus crash carrying New Mexico church group

PUEBLO, CO – Colorado officials say two people have died after a bus crash near Pueblo on Interstate 25.

10 children and five adults were involved in the crash. Officials say the bus was carrying a church group from New Mexico.

They say the group was returning to New Mexico from a conference in Denver. The bus that crashed is with Follow the Sun Inc. based in Albuquerque.

The bus company confirmed one of their drivers is among the two victims, and that he is from New Mexico.

Colorado State Patrol tweeted Sunday they crash occurred on southbound I-25 near mile marker 109. They say the bus hit an embankment under a bridge about 45 miles from Colorado Springs.

At this time we have confirmed two fatalities related to this charter bus crash. Our condolences go out to the families of those involved in this crash. We will provide further information as we are able. pic.twitter.com/sijgTQyRON — CSP Public Affairs (@CSP_News) June 24, 2019

It’s unclear at this time if the two deceased people are children or adults. 12 people were taken to the hospital according to officials, one person was flown to Colorado Springs.

The UNM Aquinas Newman Center posted to their Facebook page tonight saying a bus was carrying high school students from their church. The post said they were attending the Steubenville of the Rockies conference.