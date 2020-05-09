2 arrested in slaying of Michigan guard over face mask order

In this Sunday, May 3, 2020, photo, Maalik Mitchell, 20 of Flint, copes with the death of his father Calvin Munerlyn, kneeling next to a display of candles that spell out Munerlyn’s nickname “Duper” during a vigil in Flint, Mich. A woman, her adult son and husband have been charged in the fatal shooting of Munerlyn, a security guard who refused to let her daughter enter a Family Dollar in Michigan because she wasn’t wearing a face mask to protect against transmission of the coronavirus. (Jake May/The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP)

FLINT, Mich. (AP) – Michigan authorities say two men wanted in the fatal shooting of a security guard who demanded a woman wear a mask while shopping at a store are in custody.

Genesee County authorities say 23-year-old Ramonyea Bishop was taken into custody Friday at an apartment in Bay City.

His alleged accomplice, 44-year-old Larry Teague, was arrested Thursday near a motel in Houston.

The men and Sharmel Teague, the wife of Larry Teague, are charged with first degree murder in the May 1 shooting of Calvin Munerlyn at a Family Dollar store in Flint.