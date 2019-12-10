Live Now
12-year-old boy describes encounter with possible burglar in his home

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – A 12-year-old Albuquerque boy had a scary experience when he encountered a stranger in his home claiming he was a handyman. Now, the family is trying to figure out what that imposter got away with. 

Sarah Rich-Jackson is frustrated after finding out her 12-year-old son Oliver encountered a stranger in their home Sunday morning. Oliver thought the intruder was just another worker at the time because the first floor of their home is undergoing a renovation. The boy realized there was a problem when he told his mom about it, and she told him no one was scheduled to work on the house Sunday. 

“It was normal when I saw him,” said Oliver. “But thinking back he could’ve been a murderer, he could’ve been a kidnapper, he could’ve been a thief. I don’t know, I’m just glad I didn’t stay there.”

The family said after looking around the house, they noticed the man dug through boxes, but don’t know if he actually stole anything. 

Rich-Jackson said this isn’t the first time their home has been broken into. she said Sunday’s incident is the third time someone has broken into their home since June. 

