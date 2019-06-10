Skip to content
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live/Video
Live Broadcast
Live Events
CBSN Live Stream
Video
News
Top Stories
Local News
Larry Barker
On Special Assignment
Wildfires
U.S. News
World
Entertainment
Washington D.C. Bureau
Weird
Top Stories
Suburban Denver debates tearing down Columbine school
Top Stories
Everyday Adoption Center features 8-week old pup named Little
NBCUniversal to create film studio in Albuquerque
Support homeless students by donating to Food for Kids at Smith’s locations this June
Learn about beekeeping during Albuquerque’s Pollination Celebration event
Weather
Radar
VIDEO Full Forecast
Closings & Delays
Alerts
Map Center
Winds
Albuquerque
Rio Rancho
East Mountains/Edgewood
Santa Fe/Northern Mtns
Farmington/Northwest NM
Durango/Southern CO
Las Vegas
Roswell
Roads/Traffic
Live Traffic Map & Cameras
Road Weather
Albuquerque I-40 Cameras
Albuquerque I-25 Cameras
Paseo/Coors/Rio Rancho
Bernalillo/550
I-40 Corridor
I-25/Northern New Mexico
I-25/Southern New Mexico
KRQE+
Contests
Interactives
Local Events
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Always On
ReportIt!
Submit a ReportIt!
Report It Photos
More
New Mexico Living Local
FOX New Mexico
New Mexico CW – My50TV
———-
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Advertise with Us
Internship
KRQE Cares
KRQE Digital
Mobile Apps
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
News
Suburban Denver debates tearing down Columbine school
US extradition case against Assange set for next year
Broncos owner Pat Bowlen dies at 75 before Hall enshrinement
Premature migrant baby found at Texas Border Patrol facility
Kercher lawyer: Knox presence at law panel “inappropriate”
More News Headlines
Biden, Sanders lined up for debate’s second night
Albuquerque debuts cauldron for National Senior Games
Gov. Lujan Grisham announces Crime Analysis and Policy Partnership
June 10 Evening Rush: State, city officials announce lawsuit against U.S. government
New Mexico challenges quick-release asylum practices
New Mexicans inducted in Cowboy Hall of Fame
Mark’s Monday Evening Forecast
Veterinary clinic says man shot at Nexus was Utah veterinarian
Two rafters stuck in Rio Grande rescued by Albuquerque firefighters
Police identify man who died while hiking in White Sands
New Mexico
NBCUniversal to create film studio in Albuquerque
US considers more options for detaining transgender migrants
Actress Jennifer Garner visits migrant families in New Mexico
June 14 Morning Rush: Motorcyclist accused of vandalizing rainbow crosswalk apologizes in video
Cibola Co. Sheriff: Serial car thief wrecks into historic building
More New Mexico Headlines
Enter to Win
Enter the CAS Enterprise Roof Giveaway
Don't Miss
City Councilor prepares to compete in 2019 National Senior Games
Utah veterinarian killed at ABQ brewery used drugs meant for his animals
Man accused of vandalizing rainbow crosswalk apologizes in Facebook video