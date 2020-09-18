Wildfires Air Quality Map

News Resources

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Wildfire smoke that poses a health hazard to millions is choking the West Coast as firefighters battle deadly blazes. This digital interactive map shows particulate matter levels in West Coast states and into New Mexico. This map is current and will be continually updated.

Source: U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

New Mexico Wildfire News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Friday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss