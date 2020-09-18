Wildfires Air Quality Map

Wildfire smoke that poses a health hazard to millions is choking the West Coast as firefighters battle deadly blazes. This digital interactive map shows particulate matter levels in West Coast states and into New Mexico. This map is current and will be continually updated.
Source: U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
New Mexico Wildfire News
