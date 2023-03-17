ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As summer nears and we hit prime garage sale season, you’ll need to be mindful of the rules before holding a garage sale in Albuquerque. In 2017, a zoning amendment put restrictions on how many garage sales residents can have in a calendar year, among other stipulations.

How many garage sales can one residence hold in a year?

According to the City of Albuquerque website, garage or yard sales are allowed twice a year at homes with low-density residential development; single-family detached, duplexes, or townhouses. Garage sales are allowed four times a year if you live at a property with multi-family development.

How long can my sale last?

Each sale cannot be longer than three days.

What am I allowed to sell?

Garage sales can only have typical household goods.

Can I put up signs advertising my sale?

Yes, on your own property where the sale is happening. They are not allowed on medians or other city property like sidewalks.