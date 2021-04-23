Timeline: Recreational Marijuana in New Mexico

FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2019 file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. In what could be a temporary victory for California’s legal cannabis industry, a state judge has dismissed a lawsuit that sought to overturn a state rule allowing home deliveries statewide, even into communities that banned commercial marijuana sales. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

The timeline will be updated as more information is released.

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – In 2021 Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has opened the state to a brand new industry: legalized cannabis. Join KRQE Digital Anchor Chris McKee and Data Reporter Curtis Segarra for a live conversation about the state’s new marijuana industry live at 11 a.m. on KRQE.com. The conversation will cover topics including a breakdown of the rules outlined for recreational marijuana use, a look at the expected economic impact and an overview of the key dates ahead.

Get involved in the conversation! Tweet your questions to @ChrisMcKeeTV and @CurtisSegarra using the hashtags #HeyChris or #HeyCurtis

Story continues below

Related Recreational Marijuana Coverage

June 7, 2021

An eight-week online cannabis technician course at Northern New Mexico College begins June 7.

June 29, 2021

New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department Superintendent Linda Trujillo has said new limits on marijuana possession and home growing take effect June 29.

No Later Than 09/01/21

Create the Cannabis Regulatory Advisory Committee.

CCD accepts and begins processing license applications for cannabis producers, cannabis producer microbusinesses, and properly licensed medical cannabis producers.

No Later Than 01/01/22

CCD issues licenses to conduct commercial cannabis activity for people properly licensed in the medical cannabis program.

CCD begins licensing cannabis training and education programs.

CCD issues cannabis server permits.

CCD accepts and begins processing license applications for all license types.

No Later Than 04/01/22