Tax-Free Holiday Weekend 2020 List

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –The tax-free holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. on August 7, 2020 and ends August 9, 2020 at midnight. During the Tax-Free Holiday, the state suspends collection of gross receipts taxes on a wide variety of retail merchandise, allowing back-to-school shoppers and others to purchase many items tax-free.

Online purchases are eligible for the tax-free weekend if the individual business you are buying from is participating and if it’s billed to a New Mexico address, according to the New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department. Check the store’s website to see if they are participating in the tax-free weekend holiday.

Mail-order and telephone-order purchases are eligible during the tax-free weekend, as long as the items are both paid for and ordered during the tax-free weekend. The items also have to be billed to a New Mexico address.

Among the merchandise not subject to tax during the holiday are clothing and shoes priced at less than $100 per unit, computers priced under $1,000 and related computer hardware priced under $500. School supplies under $30 per unit for use in standard, general-education classrooms will also be tax-free for the weekend.

Tax Free Weekend 2020 Item List

