ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s that time of year again. With the weather heating up and school out for nearly all New Mexico kids over the next week, the pools are back open for swimming.

Starting tomorrow (Saturday, May 28), Bernalillo County and the City of Albuquerque say they’ll open most of their indoor and outdoor pools. However, some will remain closed due to staffing issues and renovations.

Bernalillo County Pools

Starting with the county, the new Alameda Spray Park will open for Memorial Day weekend. So too will the Paradise Hills Pool and waterslide, the Rio Grande Indoor Pool and the South Valley Pool and splash pad.

The only county pool that will remain closed for the Memorial Day weekend will be the Los Padillas Aquatic Center near I-25 and Isleta. The county says due to a shortage of lifeguards and staff, Los Padillas is currently slated to open in “late June,” but no specific opening date has been selected.

For county pools, each facilities hours are the same across the board, for the most part. Summer recreational swim hours on Saturday and Sunday span two sessions. The first session is from noon to 2:15 p.m. The second session is from 2:30 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. On weekdays, the county’s recreational swim hours span from 2:30 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.

The county’s Alameda Spray Park near 4th Street and Alameda in northwest Albuquerque has somewhat different hours that are also broken up into two sessions. Session one is open from 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Session two is open from 2 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.

More information about Bernalillo County’s pool hours for adult lap swim, water aerobics and pool rentals can be found on the county’s website. Click here to visit bernco.gov’s pool hour website.

As for the cost, the price for general swimming is $4.25 for adults 18 and over, $3.25 for kids 17 to six years-old, $2 for kids 5 and under. Spectators are $3. Active duty military and veterans are free (with proof), as are seniors 60 and over.

Also, make sure you look at the county’s rules for “proper swim attire.”

City of Albuquerque Pools

Saturday, May 28 also marks opening day for most pools operated by the City of Albuquerque. The city says it’s Parks and Recreation Department will fully open 11 of their 12 outdoor pools for the summer season Memorial Day weekend. However, it will be a few more weeks before the city’s splash pads open.

The indoor pools opening Saturday include the West Mesa Aquatic Center, Highland Pool, Los Altos Pool, Betsy Patterson Pool at Sandia High School, and the Valley Pool at Valley High School. Outdoor pools that will open include the East San Jose Pool, Eisenhower Pool, Rio Grande Outdoor Pool, Sierra Vista Pool, Sunport Pool and Wilson Pool.

The only outdoor pool that won’t open is the Montgomery Pool off San Mateo, just south of Montgomery Blvd. The city’s Parks and Recreation Department says that pool will open on June 27 after contractors finish work on a water circulation system, new tile, plaster, and a gutter system.

The city also operates three splash pads. Two of them are free: Wells Park near 5th and Mountain; Cesar Chavez Community Center near Louisiana and Gibson. The third splash pad at Manzano Mesa Multigenerational Center near Central and Eubank has admission fees. Those three splash pads are slated to open on June 13, through July 29. Hours vary, and can be found by clicking the links above to each respective site.

City operated pools also vary in hours and fee. Here’s a link to the city’s pool fee schedule and holiday closure schedule. Typically, day fees range between one dollar and three dollars for recreational swimming admission.

For pool hours, click this link to visit the city’s website. You’ll have to pick the individual pool you’ll want to visit to view its hours.