4th of July – Reporting Illegal Fireworks, Latest Weather, Events, Closures

Report Illegal Fireworks

Albuquerque/Bernalillo County

Report illegal fireworks by calling 311, or on the 311 APP (available for iPhone and Android), or using the WEBSITE to provide an accurate location with a physical address.

(available for iPhone and Android), or using the WEBSITE to provide an accurate location with a physical address. 311 community contact center’s extended hours for reporting: 6 a.m. to midnight July 2, July 3, July 5, and 9 a.m. to midnight July 4

City of Rio Rancho

Contact the public safety non-emergency telephone number at 505-891-7226

City of Santa Fe

Non-Emergency Dispatch at 505-428-3720 or 1-800-742-1144

Outside these areas, please get in touch with your local police department or fire department on how to report illegal fireworks.

Prohibited Fireworks

City of Albuquerque Ordinance (and most other cities and towns in the state) prohibit the sale and use of all Aerial Fireworks and Ground Audible Devices within the city limits.

Using illegal fireworks is punishable with a citation and immediate confiscation of the illegal fireworks and places the community at risk for fires. Addresses that have been identified as using illegal fireworks will be issued a CEASE AND DESIST ORDER by mail.

by mail. It is a misdemeanor

A mandatory court appearance

A fine up to $500 and 90 days in jail

and The improper use of permissible fireworks and/or the illegal use of aerial or ground audible devices can result in the user or supervising adult being found grossly negligent and financially responsible for damages.

Illegal Aerial Devices

Aerial Spinners

Helicopters

Mines

Missile-type Rockets

Roman Candles

Shells

Stick Type Rockets

Illegal Ground Audible Devices

Chasers (bottle rockets)

Firecrackers

Once ignited, aerial and ground audible devices take an unpredictable flight path and pose a significant fire hazard to structures and vegetation. They also possess a significant injury potential to the user and innocent bystanders. These devices are also disturbing to public peace.

Closures

Albuquerque

Rio Rancho

City of Rio Rancho offices and facilities are closed (outdoor public pools excluded) on Sunday, July 4 and Monday, July 5 in observance of Independence Day. Emergency and public safety services will still operate without interruption.

Outdoor pools schedule:

July 4, noon to 6:00 p.m.–Haynes Community Center Pool, 2006 Grande Blvd.

July 4 and July 5, noon to 6:00 p.m.–Rainbow Pool, 301 Southern Blvd.

Santa Fe

Recreation Division facilities are closed

Remember: Protect Your Pets

Protect your pets from potential harm by taking these simple precautions during the Fourth of July festivities.

Leave your pets at home and indoors. The noise of the fireworks for most pets could cause anxiety, fear and a desire to flee.

Keep pets in a lit, cool, calm closed room with familiar sounds and chew toys that will help to distract and make the animal feel safe.

Identification tags and microchips are a must in case the pet escapes. This will help to reunite the pets and the owners quickly and effectively.

If the pet gets especially stressed, ask your vet for help to calm your pet down.

Find Your Pet: Animal Shelter Locations

Should your pet get lost and end up at either shelter, Animal Welfare wants to expedite the process.

If your pet is already spayed or neutered, he or she will be returned to you free of charge. All you have to do is pick up your pets at the shelter.

