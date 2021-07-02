4th of July – Reporting Illegal Fireworks, Latest Weather, Events, Closures

Download the NEW KRQE App for the latest updates on Breaking News over the 4th of July weekend.
Report Illegal Fireworks
Albuquerque/Bernalillo County
- Report illegal fireworks by calling 311, or on the 311 APP (available for iPhone and Android), or using the WEBSITE to provide an accurate location with a physical address.
- 311 community contact center’s extended hours for reporting: 6 a.m. to midnight July 2, July 3, July 5, and 9 a.m. to midnight July 4
City of Rio Rancho
- Contact the public safety non-emergency telephone number at 505-891-7226
City of Santa Fe
- Non-Emergency Dispatch at 505-428-3720 or 1-800-742-1144
Outside these areas, please get in touch with your local police department or fire department on how to report illegal fireworks.
Prohibited Fireworks
City of Albuquerque Ordinance (and most other cities and towns in the state) prohibit the sale and use of all Aerial Fireworks and Ground Audible Devices within the city limits.
- Using illegal fireworks is punishable with a citation and immediate confiscation of the illegal fireworks and places the community at risk for fires. Addresses that have been identified as using illegal fireworks will be issued a CEASE AND DESIST ORDER by mail.
- It is a misdemeanor
- A mandatory court appearance
- A fine up to $500 and 90 days in jail
- The improper use of permissible fireworks and/or the illegal use of aerial or ground audible devices can result in the user or supervising adult being found grossly negligent and financially responsible for damages.
Illegal Aerial Devices
- Aerial Spinners
- Helicopters
- Mines
- Missile-type Rockets
- Roman Candles
- Shells
- Stick Type Rockets
Illegal Ground Audible Devices
- Chasers (bottle rockets)
- Firecrackers
Once ignited, aerial and ground audible devices take an unpredictable flight path and pose a significant fire hazard to structures and vegetation. They also possess a significant injury potential to the user and innocent bystanders. These devices are also disturbing to public peace.
Closures
Albuquerque
- ABQ RIDE & Sun Van – No fixed route bus or Sun Van service on Sunday, July 4.
- Animal Shelters – Closed on Sunday, July 4, except for the intake desk and reclaims. Credit cards will not be accepted for reclaims on this day.
- Child Development Centers – Closed in observance of the holiday on Monday, July 5.
- City Offices – Most City Offices are closed on Monday, July 5 in observance of the holiday.
- Community Centers- Closed in observance of the holiday on Monday, July 5.
- Golf & Event Center at Balloon Fiesta Park –Closed first week of July.
- Health & Social Service Centers- Closed in observance of the holiday on Monday, July 5.
- KiMo Theatre -Closed for renovations.
- Libraries – Closed on Sunday, July 4.
- Lucky Paws Adoption Center – Closed due to COVID.
- Open Space Visitors Center – Closed on Sunday, July 4.
- Senior Centers – Most centers closed on July 4 & 5 in observance of the holiday. Meal service will not operate on Monday, July 5. Learn more.
- South Broadway Cultural Center – Closed on July 5.
- Splash Pads – Cesar Chavez and Wells Park Spray Pads Closed all day.
- Youth Summer Meals – Closed on Monday, July 5.
Rio Rancho
City of Rio Rancho offices and facilities are closed (outdoor public pools excluded) on Sunday, July 4 and Monday, July 5 in observance of Independence Day. Emergency and public safety services will still operate without interruption.
Outdoor pools schedule:
- July 4, noon to 6:00 p.m.–Haynes Community Center Pool, 2006 Grande Blvd.
- July 4 and July 5, noon to 6:00 p.m.–Rainbow Pool, 301 Southern Blvd.
Santa Fe
- Recreation Division facilities are closed
Remember: Protect Your Pets
Protect your pets from potential harm by taking these simple precautions during the Fourth of July festivities.
- Leave your pets at home and indoors. The noise of the fireworks for most pets could cause anxiety, fear and a desire to flee.
- Keep pets in a lit, cool, calm closed room with familiar sounds and chew toys that will help to distract and make the animal feel safe.
- Identification tags and microchips are a must in case the pet escapes. This will help to reunite the pets and the owners quickly and effectively.
- If the pet gets especially stressed, ask your vet for help to calm your pet down.
Find Your Pet: Animal Shelter Locations
Should your pet get lost and end up at either shelter, Animal Welfare wants to expedite the process.
If your pet is already spayed or neutered, he or she will be returned to you free of charge. All you have to do is pick up your pets at the shelter.
View location information of Animal Welfare shelters.