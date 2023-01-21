(STACKER) – Considering what people are dealing with these days—the ongoing pandemic, worldwide inflation, rising economic uncertainty, and tension among countries—being happy may seem like it takes more effort than it used to. Although some people may think of happiness as living a luxurious lifestyle or achieving fame, research shows that happiness actually comes down to a few, much more basic things including clean drinking water, affordable health care, and a healthy work-life balance.
Every year since 2012, the United Nations has published its World Happiness Report, ranking over 150 countries from the happiest to least happy. The score is based on responses from adults representing all walks of life to the “Cantril Ladder” question, a prompt that asks participants to evaluate the quality of their lives on a scale from 0 to 10 with 0 representing the worst possible life (or bottom rung,) and 10 representing the best (or top rung).
Besides revealing the quality of lives of its participants, the report factors in six key variables including gross domestic product per capita, social support, healthy life expectancy, social freedom, generosity, and absence of corruption; it also explores the connection between government and happiness, the effects of prosocial behavior, and how information technology has transformed how we communicate with each other and become informed.
Using data from the 2022 World Happiness Report, Stacker compiled the top 50 happiest countries across the globe, from least happy (#50) to happiest (#1). This research includes the impact the pandemic has had on each country. Read on to see which countries are home to some of the happiest people on the planet.
50. Kuwait
– Happiness score: 6.106
49. El Salvador
– Happiness score: 6.120
48. Poland
– Happiness score: 6.123
47. Croatia
– Happiness score: 6.125
46. Mexico
– Happiness score: 6.128
45. Nicaragua
– Happiness score: 6.165
44. Chile
– Happiness score: 6.172
43. Serbia
– Happiness score: 6.178
42. Latvia
– Happiness score: 6.180
41. Cyprus
– Happiness score: 6.221
40. Kazakhstan
– Happiness score: 6.234
39. Guatemala
– Happiness score: 6.262
38. Brazil
– Happiness score: 6.293
37. Panama
– Happiness score: 6.309
36. Estonia
– Happiness score: 6.341
35. Slovakia
– Happiness score: 6.391
34. Lithuania
– Happiness score: 6.446
33. Malta
– Happiness score: 6.447
32. Kosovo
– Happiness score: 6.455
31. Italy
– Happiness score: 6.467
30. Uruguay
– Happiness score: 6.474
29. Spain
– Happiness score: 6.476
#28. Romania
– Happiness score: 6.477
27. Singapore
– Happiness score: 6.480
26. Taiwan Province of China
– Happiness score: 6.512
25. Saudi Arabia
– Happiness score: 6.52
24. United Arab Emirates
– Happiness score: 6.576
23. Costa Rica
– Happiness score: 6.582
22. Slovenia
– Happiness score: 6.630
21. Bahrain
– Happiness score: 6.647
20. France
– Happiness score: 6.687
19. Belgium
– Happiness score: 6.805
18. Czechia
– Happiness score: 6.920
17. United Kingdom
– Happiness score: 6.943
16. United States
– Happiness score: 6.977
15. Canada
– Happiness score: 7.025
14. Germany
– Happiness score: 7.034
13. Ireland
– Happiness score: 7.041
12. Australia
– Happiness score: 7.162
11. Austria
– Happiness score: 7.163
10. New Zealand
– Happiness score: 7.200
9. Israel
– Happiness score: 7.364
8. Norway
– Happiness score: 7.365
7. Sweden
– Happiness score: 7.384
6. Luxembourg
– Happiness score: 7.404
5. Netherlands
– Happiness score: 7.415
4. Switzerland
– Happiness score: 7.512
3. Iceland
– Happiness score: 7.557
2. Denmark
– Happiness score: 7.636
1. Finland
– Happiness score: 7.821