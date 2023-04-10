NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A recent WalletHub study analyzed multiple factors to determine which states are the best for working from home. New Mexico ranked low on the list in spot 44.

According to WalletHub, 12.7% of full-time employees work entirely from home, and another 28.2% work a hybrid schedule at home and in the office. However, working from home can be made a lot easier or harder based on the factors creating the work conditions.

WalletHub compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia using 12 key metrics. Some of the factors that were considered in the study are how crowded homes are in each state, how large those homes are, the cost and comfort of living, and the amount of available security.

Although New Mexico landed low in the ranking, it ranked number one in cybersecurity. South Dakota ranked right above New Mexico, in spot 43, and Hawaii ranked right below New Mexico, in spot 45. Delaware landed the number one overall ranking, and Alaska was placed in spot 51.

Best work from home states