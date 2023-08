NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Yelp has released its list of the “Top 10 U.S. Sushi Spots 2023,” and a few places in the southwest made the list. Although no New Mexico spots ranked for the best sushi, one in Arizona, two in Nevada, and two in Texas made Yelp’s top ten.

Yelp’s Top Sushi Spots Near New Mexico

Arizona

Sushi Friend in Phoenix No. 3 6-hour and 39-minute drive from Albuquerque Website

Nevada

Ari Sushi in Las Vegas No. 8 8-hour and 19-minute drive from Albuquerque Website

in Las Vegas Toro sushi in Henderson No. 10 8-hour and 7-minute drive from Albuquerque Website

Texas

Hatsuyuki Handroll Bar in Fort Worth No. 2 9-hour and 7-minute drive from Albuquerque Website

Sushi Dojo in Southlake No. 4 9-hour and 4-minute drive from Albuquerque Website



