NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – With National Burger Day coming up on May 28, Yelp published its 2023 list of the top 100 burger spots in the United States. Although no New Mexico spots made the list, there are a few places to try out in bordering states.

Top Burger Spots Near New Mexico

*According to Yelp

Colorado

Osaka’s in Boulder, CO No. 19 7-hour and 20-minute drive from Albuquerque Website

in Boulder, CO Grind in Glenwood Springs, CO No. 90 7-hour and 24-minute drive from Albuquerque Website

in Glenwood Springs, CO City, O’ City in Denver, CO No. 91 6-hour and 48-minute drive from Albuquerque Website

in Denver, CO

Texas

Hopdoddy Burger Bar in Dallas, TX No. 33 9-hour and 34-minute drive from Albuquerque Website

in Dallas, TX True Food Kitchen in Dallas, TX No. 40 6-hour and 43-minute drive from Albuquerque Website

in Dallas, TX Kenny’s Burger Joint – Frisco in Frisco, TX No. 58 9-hour and 29-minute drive from Albuquerque Website

in Frisco, TX Patrizi’s in Austin, TX No. 65 11-hour and 8-minute drive from Albuquerque Website

in Austin, TX Burgerteca in San Antonio, TX No. 77 10-hour and 53-minute drive from Albuquerque Website

in San Antonio, TX

Arizona