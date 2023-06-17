(STACKER) – Affluent communities are spread across the U.S., and high earners often mean high-end real estate, growing industries, and investment in local amenities.

Rocket Homes examined Census Bureau data to find the highest-earning ZIP codes in each state based on 2021 median income. To be included in the list, each ZIP code had to have 500 or more residents. Income includes wages and salaries as well as earnings from interest, retirement income, and Social Security payments. It does not include capital gains, public housing subsidies, or money made from selling a home or property. The municipality in which the ZIP code is located is also included.

The average income among the 51 ZIP codes on the list was $85,995—well above the $69,021 median income nationwide. Many of the highest-earning ZIP codes were located on the more-expensive coasts, but the ZIP code that earned the most may surprise you.

Keep reading to see which ZIP codes in each state had the highest median income and learn more about what sets these communities apart.

Alabama: 36754

– City: Magnolia

– Median income: $71,282

Alaska: 99734

– City: Prudhoe Bay

– Median income: $100,573

Arizona: 85253

– City: Paradise Valley

– Median income: $68,506

Arkansas: 72201

– City: Little Rock

– Median income: $62,814

California: 94105

– City: San Francisco

– Median income: $157,257

Colorado: 81615

– City: Snowmass Village

– Median income: $79,778

Connecticut: 06870

– City: Old Greenwich

– Median income: $102,296

Delaware: 19807

– City: Wilmington

– Median income: $67,783

Florida: 33109

– City: Miami Beach

– Median income: $83,594

Georgia: 30326

– City: Atlanta

– Median income: $81,549

Hawaii: 96825

– City: Honolulu

– Median income: $56,385

Idaho: 83716

– City: Boise

– Median income: $49,519

Illinois: 60602

– City: Chicago

– Median income: $161,786

Indiana: 46077

– City: Zionsville

– Median income: $64,107

Iowa: 50323

– City: Urbandale

– Median income: $80,658

Kansas: 66206

– City: Leawood

– Median income: $76,505

Kentucky: 40059

– City: Prospect

– Median income: $67,679

Louisiana: 70743

– City: Hester

– Median income: $80,556

Maine: 04107

– City: Cape Elizabeth

– Median income: $61,356

Maryland: 20818

– City: Cabin John

– Median income: $109,583

Massachusetts: 02468

– City: Waban

– Median income: $142,159

Michigan: 48009

– City: Birmingham

– Median income: $79,601

Minnesota: 55424

– City: Minneapolis

– Median income: $84,864

Mississippi: 39201

– City: Jackson

– Median income: $70,631

Missouri: 63073

– City: Saint Albans

– Median income: $96,897

Montana: 59106

– City: Billings

– Median income: $48,475

Nebraska: 68527

– City: Lincoln

– Median income: $60,741

Nevada: 89411

– City: Genoa

– Median income: $74,209

New Hampshire: 03854

– City: New Castle

– Median income: $85,660

New Jersey: 07311

– City: Jersey City

– Median income: $158,491

New Mexico: 87544

– City: Los Alamos

– Median income: $72,780

New York: 10282

– City: New York

– Median income: $154,712

North Carolina: 28207

– City: Charlotte

– Median income: $84,476

North Dakota: 58835

– City: Arnegard

– Median income: $64,194

Ohio: 45174

– City: Terrace Park

– Median income: $80,083

Oklahoma: 73025

– City: Edmond

– Median income: $60,560

Oregon: 97229

– City: Portland

– Median income: $63,334

Pennsylvania: 19035

– City: Gladwyne

– Median income: $129,732

Rhode Island: 02831

– City: Hope

– Median income: $62,832

South Carolina: 29915

– City: Daufuskie Island

– Median income: $78,188

South Dakota: 57038

– City: Jefferson

– Median income: $55,984

Tennessee: 37201

– City: Nashville

– Median income: $81,776

Texas: 77010

– City: Houston

– Median income: $170,650

Utah: 84310

– City: Eden

– Median income: $57,207

Vermont: 05477

– City: Richmond

– Median income: $58,200

Virginia: 22101

– City: McLean

– Median income: $102,394

Washington: 98039

– City: Medina

– Median income: $110,197

Washington DC: 20004

– City: Washington

– Median income: $111,332

West Virginia: 26293

– City: Valley Bend

– Median income: $71,464

Wisconsin: 53203

– City: Milwaukee

– Median income: $60,190

Wyoming: 82732

– City: Wright

– Median income: $70,179