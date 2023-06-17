(STACKER) – Affluent communities are spread across the U.S., and high earners often mean high-end real estate, growing industries, and investment in local amenities.
Rocket Homes examined Census Bureau data to find the highest-earning ZIP codes in each state based on 2021 median income. To be included in the list, each ZIP code had to have 500 or more residents. Income includes wages and salaries as well as earnings from interest, retirement income, and Social Security payments. It does not include capital gains, public housing subsidies, or money made from selling a home or property. The municipality in which the ZIP code is located is also included.
The average income among the 51 ZIP codes on the list was $85,995—well above the $69,021 median income nationwide. Many of the highest-earning ZIP codes were located on the more-expensive coasts, but the ZIP code that earned the most may surprise you.
Keep reading to see which ZIP codes in each state had the highest median income and learn more about what sets these communities apart.
Alabama: 36754
– City: Magnolia
– Median income: $71,282
Alaska: 99734
– City: Prudhoe Bay
– Median income: $100,573
Arizona: 85253
– City: Paradise Valley
– Median income: $68,506
Arkansas: 72201
– City: Little Rock
– Median income: $62,814
California: 94105
– City: San Francisco
– Median income: $157,257
Colorado: 81615
– City: Snowmass Village
– Median income: $79,778
Connecticut: 06870
– City: Old Greenwich
– Median income: $102,296
Delaware: 19807
– City: Wilmington
– Median income: $67,783
Florida: 33109
– City: Miami Beach
– Median income: $83,594
Georgia: 30326
– City: Atlanta
– Median income: $81,549
Hawaii: 96825
– City: Honolulu
– Median income: $56,385
Idaho: 83716
– City: Boise
– Median income: $49,519
Illinois: 60602
– City: Chicago
– Median income: $161,786
Indiana: 46077
– City: Zionsville
– Median income: $64,107
Iowa: 50323
– City: Urbandale
– Median income: $80,658
Kansas: 66206
– City: Leawood
– Median income: $76,505
Kentucky: 40059
– City: Prospect
– Median income: $67,679
Louisiana: 70743
– City: Hester
– Median income: $80,556
Maine: 04107
– City: Cape Elizabeth
– Median income: $61,356
Maryland: 20818
– City: Cabin John
– Median income: $109,583
Massachusetts: 02468
– City: Waban
– Median income: $142,159
Michigan: 48009
– City: Birmingham
– Median income: $79,601
Minnesota: 55424
– City: Minneapolis
– Median income: $84,864
Mississippi: 39201
– City: Jackson
– Median income: $70,631
Missouri: 63073
– City: Saint Albans
– Median income: $96,897
Montana: 59106
– City: Billings
– Median income: $48,475
Nebraska: 68527
– City: Lincoln
– Median income: $60,741
Nevada: 89411
– City: Genoa
– Median income: $74,209
New Hampshire: 03854
– City: New Castle
– Median income: $85,660
New Jersey: 07311
– City: Jersey City
– Median income: $158,491
New Mexico: 87544
– City: Los Alamos
– Median income: $72,780
New York: 10282
– City: New York
– Median income: $154,712
North Carolina: 28207
– City: Charlotte
– Median income: $84,476
North Dakota: 58835
– City: Arnegard
– Median income: $64,194
Ohio: 45174
– City: Terrace Park
– Median income: $80,083
Oklahoma: 73025
– City: Edmond
– Median income: $60,560
Oregon: 97229
– City: Portland
– Median income: $63,334
Pennsylvania: 19035
– City: Gladwyne
– Median income: $129,732
Rhode Island: 02831
– City: Hope
– Median income: $62,832
South Carolina: 29915
– City: Daufuskie Island
– Median income: $78,188
South Dakota: 57038
– City: Jefferson
– Median income: $55,984
Tennessee: 37201
– City: Nashville
– Median income: $81,776
Texas: 77010
– City: Houston
– Median income: $170,650
Utah: 84310
– City: Eden
– Median income: $57,207
Vermont: 05477
– City: Richmond
– Median income: $58,200
Virginia: 22101
– City: McLean
– Median income: $102,394
Washington: 98039
– City: Medina
– Median income: $110,197
Washington DC: 20004
– City: Washington
– Median income: $111,332
West Virginia: 26293
– City: Valley Bend
– Median income: $71,464
Wisconsin: 53203
– City: Milwaukee
– Median income: $60,190
Wyoming: 82732
– City: Wright
– Median income: $70,179