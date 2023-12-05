NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Everybody likes to have fun, but some cities are better than others when getting the biggest bang for your buck. WalletHub recently released a new study looking at the Most Fun Cities in America. It looks at 182 U.S. cities and the number of activities available, as well as how much the good times will cost.

Albuquerque made the list at No. 56 and Las Cruces came in at No. 146. WalletHub looked at three different dimensions (Entertainment and Recreation, Nightlife and Parties, and Cost) across 65 relevant metrics like number of attractions, bowling alleys per capita, and bar accessibility.

The two New Mexico cities showed up in drastically different spots when it came to the different dimensions, however, both Albuquerque and Las Cruces shined in the Cost category. The Duke City was ranked No. 55 and Las Cruces was ranked No. 44. Albuquerque fared better in Entertainment & Recreation at No. 31 and around the middle of the list (No. 97) when it came to Nightlife & Parties. Las Cruces ranked No. 136 and No. 170 in those categories, respectively.

It’s hard to compete with the No. 1 spot on the list – Las Vegas, NV, which also came in first when it came to Entertainment and Recreation as well as Nightlife and Parties.