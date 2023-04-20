NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A recent WalletHub study compared states to determine where employers are struggling the most in hiring. WalletHub analyzed all 50 states and the District of Columbia, and New Mexico landed in spot 21 out of 51.

The study focused on the rate of job opens in the last month and the last 12 months. The state struggling the most in hiring, based on the study, is Alaska. The state struggling the least in hiring is New York.

New Mexico has a job opening rate in the last month of 6.4% and a rate of 7.08% in the last 12 months. New Mexico is bordered by Maine, in spot 20, and Alabama, in spot 22.

States Struggling the Most to Hire