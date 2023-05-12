NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – WalletHub recently released its ranking of 2023’s cities with the most and least amounts of student debt. Several New Mexico cities made the list in a variety of placements.

For the study, WalletHub looked at the median amount of student debt with the median earnings for adults over 25 years old with a bachelor’s degree. These factors were compared for over 2,500 U.S. cities.

The highest ratio of student debt to median earnings was 82.44%, putting Walterboro, South Carolina, in spot No. 1. The lowest ratio of student debt to median earnings was 1.86%, putting McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, in spot No. 99.

Source: WalletHub

Ranking of New Mexico Cities

  • Albuquerque
    • No. 37
    • Median Student Debt $19,673
    • Median Earnings of Bachelor’s Degree Holders $49,627
    • Ratio of Student Debt to Median Earnings of Bachelor’s Degree Holders 39.64%
  • Alamogordo
    • No. 43
    • Median Student Debt $18,397
    • Median Earnings of Bachelor’s Degree Holders $48,138
    • Ratio of Student Debt to Median Earnings of Bachelor’s Degree Holders 38.22%
  • Rio Rancho
    • No. 53
    • Median Student Debt $19,455
    • Median Earnings of Bachelor’s Degree Holders $54,100
    • Ratio of Student Debt to Median Earnings of Bachelor’s Degree Holders 35.96%
  • Deming
    • No. 63
    • Median Student Debt $17,130
    • Median Earnings of Bachelor’s Degree Holders $50,833
    • Ratio of Student Debt to Median Earnings of Bachelor’s Degree Holders 33.70%
  • Gallup
    • No. 64
    • Median Student Debt $18,228
    • Median Earnings of Bachelor’s Degree Holders $54,511
    • Ratio of Student Debt to Median Earnings of Bachelor’s Degree Holders 33.44%
  • Clovis
    • No. 75
    • Median Student Debt $13,609
    • Median Earnings of Bachelor’s Degree Holders $43,867
    • Ratio of Student Debt to Median Earnings of Bachelor’s Degree Holders 31.02%
  • Los Lunas
    • No. 92
    • Median Student Debt $19,016
    • Median Earnings of Bachelor’s Degree Holders $75,017
    • Ratio of Student Debt to Median Earnings of Bachelor’s Degree Holders 25.35%
  • Farmington
    • No. 93
    • Median Student Debt $14,686
    • Median Earnings of Bachelor’s Degree Holders $58,071
    • Ratio of Student Debt to Median Earnings of Bachelor’s Degree Holders 25.29%
  • Carlsbad
    • No. 93
    • Median Student Debt $16,162
    • Median Earnings of Bachelor’s Degree Holders $63,940
    • Ratio of Student Debt to Median Earnings of Bachelor’s Degree Holders 25.28%
  • Roswell
    • No. 96
    • Median Student Debt $11,074
    • Median Earnings of Bachelor’s Degree Holders $48,296
    • Ratio of Student Debt to Median Earnings of Bachelor’s Degree Holders 22.93%
  • Hobbs
    • No. 98
    • Median Student Debt $14,296
    • Median Earnings of Bachelor’s Degree Holders $67,423
    • Ratio of Student Debt to Median Earnings of Bachelor’s Degree Holders 21.20%