NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – WalletHub recently released its ranking of 2023’s cities with the most and least amounts of student debt. Several New Mexico cities made the list in a variety of placements.

For the study, WalletHub looked at the median amount of student debt with the median earnings for adults over 25 years old with a bachelor’s degree. These factors were compared for over 2,500 U.S. cities.

The highest ratio of student debt to median earnings was 82.44%, putting Walterboro, South Carolina, in spot No. 1. The lowest ratio of student debt to median earnings was 1.86%, putting McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, in spot No. 99.

Ranking of New Mexico Cities