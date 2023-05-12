NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – WalletHub recently released its ranking of 2023’s cities with the most and least amounts of student debt. Several New Mexico cities made the list in a variety of placements.
For the study, WalletHub looked at the median amount of student debt with the median earnings for adults over 25 years old with a bachelor’s degree. These factors were compared for over 2,500 U.S. cities.
The highest ratio of student debt to median earnings was 82.44%, putting Walterboro, South Carolina, in spot No. 1. The lowest ratio of student debt to median earnings was 1.86%, putting McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, in spot No. 99.
Ranking of New Mexico Cities
- Albuquerque
- No. 37
- Median Student Debt $19,673
- Median Earnings of Bachelor’s Degree Holders $49,627
- Ratio of Student Debt to Median Earnings of Bachelor’s Degree Holders 39.64%
- Alamogordo
- No. 43
- Median Student Debt $18,397
- Median Earnings of Bachelor’s Degree Holders $48,138
- Ratio of Student Debt to Median Earnings of Bachelor’s Degree Holders 38.22%
- Rio Rancho
- No. 53
- Median Student Debt $19,455
- Median Earnings of Bachelor’s Degree Holders $54,100
- Ratio of Student Debt to Median Earnings of Bachelor’s Degree Holders 35.96%
- Deming
- No. 63
- Median Student Debt $17,130
- Median Earnings of Bachelor’s Degree Holders $50,833
- Ratio of Student Debt to Median Earnings of Bachelor’s Degree Holders 33.70%
- Gallup
- No. 64
- Median Student Debt $18,228
- Median Earnings of Bachelor’s Degree Holders $54,511
- Ratio of Student Debt to Median Earnings of Bachelor’s Degree Holders 33.44%
- Clovis
- No. 75
- Median Student Debt $13,609
- Median Earnings of Bachelor’s Degree Holders $43,867
- Ratio of Student Debt to Median Earnings of Bachelor’s Degree Holders 31.02%
- Los Lunas
- No. 92
- Median Student Debt $19,016
- Median Earnings of Bachelor’s Degree Holders $75,017
- Ratio of Student Debt to Median Earnings of Bachelor’s Degree Holders 25.35%
- Farmington
- No. 93
- Median Student Debt $14,686
- Median Earnings of Bachelor’s Degree Holders $58,071
- Ratio of Student Debt to Median Earnings of Bachelor’s Degree Holders 25.29%
- Carlsbad
- No. 93
- Median Student Debt $16,162
- Median Earnings of Bachelor’s Degree Holders $63,940
- Ratio of Student Debt to Median Earnings of Bachelor’s Degree Holders 25.28%
- Roswell
- No. 96
- Median Student Debt $11,074
- Median Earnings of Bachelor’s Degree Holders $48,296
- Ratio of Student Debt to Median Earnings of Bachelor’s Degree Holders 22.93%
- Hobbs
- No. 98
- Median Student Debt $14,296
- Median Earnings of Bachelor’s Degree Holders $67,423
- Ratio of Student Debt to Median Earnings of Bachelor’s Degree Holders 21.20%