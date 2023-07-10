NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – WalletHub has released its ranking of 2023’s most and least stressed cities in America, and two New Mexico cities are on the list. Albuquerque came in at spot No. 83 out of 182, and Las Cruces came in at spot No. 92.

The cities were ranked with spot No. 1 as the most stressed and No. 182 as the least stressed. To determine the positioning, WalletHub compared the cities across 39 key metrics.

Some factors in consideration were unemployment rates, financial stress, divorce rates, and health and safety. According to the study, the most stressed city is Cleveland, Ohio, and the least stressed is South Burlington, Vermont.

2023’s Most Stressed Cities