NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – WalletHub released its ranking of “2023’s Best Cities for Soccer Fans,” and two New Mexico cities were included in the study. Albuquerque ranked in spot No. 43, and Las Cruces ranked in spot No. 296 out of 299 U.S. cities in the ranking.

For the study, WalletHub ranked the nearly 300 cities in the United States based on 52 key metrics. Some of the factors in consideration were minimum season-ticket price, stadium accessibility, and number of championship wins.

