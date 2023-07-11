NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – WalletHub has released its ranking of 2023’s Best and Worst Places to Rent in America, and two New Mexico cities made the list. With No. 1 being the best and No. 182 being the worst for places to rent, Las Cruces came in at spot No. 93, and Albuquerque came in at spot No. 100.

To determine the ranking, WalletHub compared the cities based on 21 key metrics. Some factors considered were the cost of living, job availability, and safety.

In the study, Las Cruces ranked higher than Albuquerque for “quality of life,” but Albuquerque ranked higher than Las Cruces for “rental market and affordability.” Their weighted scores weren’t very far apart, with Albuquerque totaling at 45.2 points and Las Cruces totaling at 45.65.

Best Cities for Renters 2023