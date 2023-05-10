NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Yelp released a list ahead of American Craft Beer Week showing which brewery ranks the best in each state based on Yelp reviews. The top-ranking brewery in New Mexico is Truth or Consequences Brewing in T or C. Below is Yelp’s list of the top-ranking brewery in each state.

*The following list has been compiled by Yelp based on Yelp reviews

Best Brewery in Each State

Alaska: Devil’s Club Brewing

Alabama: Good People Brewing

Arkansas: Gotahold Brewing

Arizona: Front Pourch Brewing

California: Pure Project

Colorado: Broken Compass Brewing

Connecticut: Fox Farm Brewery

District of Columbia: Hellbender Brewing Company

Delaware: Dogfish Head Craft Brewery

Florida: Florida Keys Brewing

Georgia: Variant Brewing

Hawaii: Kohola Brewery

Iowa: Marto Brewing Co.

Idaho: Barbarian Brewing

Illinois: Begyle Brewing

Indiana: Guggman Haus Brewing

Kansas: Central Standard Brewing

Kentucky: Atrium Brewing

Louisiana: Parleaux Beer Lab

Massachusetts: Samuel Adams Boston Brewery

Maryland: Streetcar 82 Brewing Company

Maine: Allagash Brewing Company

Michigan: The Filling Station Microbrewery

Minnesota: Junkyard Brewing Company

Missouri: Boulevard Brewing Company

Mississippi: Natchez Brewing Company

Montana: Blackfoot River Brewing

North Carolina: Hilman Beer

North Dakota: Laughing Sun Brewing

Nebraska: Pal Brewing

New Hampshire: Schilling Beer

New Jersey: Eclipse Brewing

New Mexico: Truth or Consequences Brewing

Nevada: Las Vegas Brewing Company

New York: ICONYC Brewing

Ohio: Noble Beast Brewing

Oklahoma: Stonecloud Brewing Company

Oregon: Boneyard Beer

Pennsylvania: Brew Gentlemen

Rhode Island: Crooked Current Brewery

South Carolina: Low Tide Brewing

South Dakota: Lost Cabin Beer

Tennessee: Abridged Beer Company

Texas: 3 Nations Brewing

Utah: Grid City Beer Works

Virginia: Barley Naked Brewing Company

Vermont: Lost Nation Brewing

Washington: Georgetown Brewing Company

Wisconsin: Oliphant Brewery

West Virginia: The Freefolk Brewery

Wyoming: Freedom’s Edge Brewing

Methodology