NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Yelp released a list ahead of American Craft Beer Week showing which brewery ranks the best in each state based on Yelp reviews. The top-ranking brewery in New Mexico is Truth or Consequences Brewing in T or C. Below is Yelp’s list of the top-ranking brewery in each state.
*The following list has been compiled by Yelp based on Yelp reviews
Best Brewery in Each State
- Alaska: Devil’s Club Brewing
- Alabama: Good People Brewing
- Arkansas: Gotahold Brewing
- Arizona: Front Pourch Brewing
- California: Pure Project
- Colorado: Broken Compass Brewing
- Connecticut: Fox Farm Brewery
- District of Columbia: Hellbender Brewing Company
- Delaware: Dogfish Head Craft Brewery
- Florida: Florida Keys Brewing
- Georgia: Variant Brewing
- Hawaii: Kohola Brewery
- Iowa: Marto Brewing Co.
- Idaho: Barbarian Brewing
- Illinois: Begyle Brewing
- Indiana: Guggman Haus Brewing
- Kansas: Central Standard Brewing
- Kentucky: Atrium Brewing
- Louisiana: Parleaux Beer Lab
- Massachusetts: Samuel Adams Boston Brewery
- Maryland: Streetcar 82 Brewing Company
- Maine: Allagash Brewing Company
- Michigan: The Filling Station Microbrewery
- Minnesota: Junkyard Brewing Company
- Missouri: Boulevard Brewing Company
- Mississippi: Natchez Brewing Company
- Montana: Blackfoot River Brewing
- North Carolina: Hilman Beer
- North Dakota: Laughing Sun Brewing
- Nebraska: Pal Brewing
- New Hampshire: Schilling Beer
- New Jersey: Eclipse Brewing
- New Mexico: Truth or Consequences Brewing
- Nevada: Las Vegas Brewing Company
- New York: ICONYC Brewing
- Ohio: Noble Beast Brewing
- Oklahoma: Stonecloud Brewing Company
- Oregon: Boneyard Beer
- Pennsylvania: Brew Gentlemen
- Rhode Island: Crooked Current Brewery
- South Carolina: Low Tide Brewing
- South Dakota: Lost Cabin Beer
- Tennessee: Abridged Beer Company
- Texas: 3 Nations Brewing
- Utah: Grid City Beer Works
- Virginia: Barley Naked Brewing Company
- Vermont: Lost Nation Brewing
- Washington: Georgetown Brewing Company
- Wisconsin: Oliphant Brewery
- West Virginia: The Freefolk Brewery
- Wyoming: Freedom’s Edge Brewing
Methodology
This is an all-time list of the Top Breweries in Every State according to Yelp. We identified businesses in the breweries category on Yelp, then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews. This list looked at businesses in the United States. All businesses were marked open on Yelp as of March 3rd, 2023. When available, all businesses on this list have a passing health score as of March 3rd, 2023.Yelp