NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – With summer and warm temperatures here, it’s nice to enjoy dinner or drinks outside. Yelp has made a list of “Best rooftop restaurants and bars in every state.”

According to Yelp, the best rooftop restaurant or bar in New Mexico is Seasons Rotisserie & Grill in Albuquerque’s Old Town. Yelp shows pan-seared lump crab cakes, parmesan crusted natural chicken breast and Cajun seasoned rotisserie half chicken as three of the most popular dishes. According to their website, Seasons Rotisserie & Grill describes their menu as straightforward, American-style of cooking highlighted by the best and freshest ingredients, paired with great wine and great service.

The best rooftop restaurants and bars in neighboring states according to Yelp are: