NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico is known for its green chile and Spanish food. But where can you get the best slice of pie in New Mexico? Yelp has compiled a new list of the “Best Pie in Every State.”

According to Yelp, the best place to get a slice of pie is from The Village Buttery in Ruidoso, New Mexico. Yelp reports the small-town restaurant’s most popular dish among Yelpers is their “buttermilk” flavored pie. The restaurant also offers a key lime pie and a pecan pie amongst other desserts.

The Village Buttery has been open since 1994. It also serves gourmet sandwiches, salads, soups, and quiches.

The best places to get a slice of pie in neighboring states according to Yelp are:

Arizona: PIEbar AZ in Strawberry. A featured favorite among Yelpers is their “Mountain Baby” (mac & cheese with bacon).

Colorado: Sweet Sweetz Ice Cream & Desserts in Denver. A featured favorite among Yelpers is their apple crumble with extra crumble.

Texas: Fredericksburg Pie Company in Fredericksburg. A featured favorite among Yelpers is their coconut creme meringue pie.

Oklahoma: Pie Junkie in Oklahoma City. A featured favorite among Yelpers is their “drunken turtle.”

Utah: Flake Pie Co. in South Jordan. A featured favorite among Yelpers is their “tikka masala.”

To create their list, Yelp identified businesses in the food category on their website with a concentration of reviews mentioning “pie.” They then ranked those spots with the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning “pie.”