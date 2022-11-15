NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new study by WalletHub ranks the most and least overweight and obese states in the U.S. for 2022. According to the study, New Mexico ranks as the 24th most overweight and obese state.

The study, which uses three key dimensions to rank the 50 states and District of Columbia: Obesity and overweight prevalence, Health consequences, Food and Fitness. According to WalletHub those dimensions were were evaluated using 31 metrics ranging from share of obese and overweight population to sugary-beverage consumption among adolescents to obesity-related health care costs.

New Mexico ranks as No. 24 overall on the list of most overweight and obese states. In the three key dimensions New Mexico ranks: No. 19 in obesity and overweight prevalence, No. 39 in health consequences, No. 35 in food and fitness.

The 10 most overweight and obese states according to WalletHub:

West Virginia Mississippi Kentucky Arkansas Alabama Tennessee Louisiana Delaware Oklahoma South Carolina

2022’s most overweight and obese states according to WalletHut.

WalletHub’s study also ranked each state’s most popular comfort food. No surprise for New Mexico, with green chile being ranked as the most popular comfort food in the state.

Each state’s most popular comfort foods according to WalletHub:

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show more than seven in 10 adults age 20 and over in the U.S. are either overweight or obese. They also show obesity costs to the healthcare system total $173 billion per year. Another report by the Physical Activity Council shows 72.2 million Americans age six and older were completely inactive in 2021. The full WalletHub study can be found on their website.