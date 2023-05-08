NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A recent study from WalletHub ranks the best and worst states to be a cop in 2023. New Mexico ranks at number 33 on the list.

The rankings are based off of 30 metrics and three key dimensions including, opportunity/ competition, training requirements and job hazards/protections, according to WalletHub.

At the top of the list, as the best state to be a cop, is California. At the bottom of the list, ranked the worst state to be a cop, is Arkansas.

Courtesy: WalletHub

New Mexico is ranked at number two on the list for law enforcement officers per capita. New Mexico ranks near the bottom of the list and is tied for 46th with one of the highest violent crime rates, according to WalletHub. New Mexico ranks last on the list for lowest percent of homicide cases solved.

Top 10 Best States to be a Cop