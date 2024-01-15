NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – WalletHub has released its list of the Best and Worst States to Drive in for 2024, and New Mexico came out near the middle of the ranking. According to the study, New Mexico ranks in spot No. 18 out of 50 as one of the better states to drive in.

To determine the ranking, WalletHub compared all 50 states across 31 key indicators. The factors in consideration range from average gas price to traffic congestion and road quality.

According to the study, Iowa is the best state to drive in, and Hawaii is the worst. Next to New Mexico in the ranking is Utah, in spot No. 17, and Arkansas, in spot No. 19.

2024’s Best States to Drive in

Iowa Georgia Kansas Oklahoma Alabama North Carolina Ohio Tennessee Texas North Dakota

To view the full study by WalletHub, click here.