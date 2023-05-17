NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – WalletHub recently released its 2023 ranking of states with the highest job resignation rates. New Mexico ranked right in the middle, at spot No. 25.

The study compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia based on resignation rates within the last month and the last 12 months. New Mexico’s resignation rate for the last month was 2.3%, and the rate for the last 12 months was 2.8%.

According to the study, Louisiana currently has the highest job resignation rate, and Massachusetts has the lowest resignation rate. Bordering New Mexico is Missouri, in spot No. 24, and North Carolina, in spot No. 26.

States With the Highest Job Resignation Rates

1. Louisiana

2. South Carolina

3. Georgia

4. Mississippi

5. Kentucky

6. West Virginia

7. Arkansas

8. Alabama

9. Maryland

10. Tennessee

States With the Lowest Job Resignation Rates