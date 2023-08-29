NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – WalletHub just released its list of “2023’s Best and Worst States for Teen Drivers.” New Mexico ranked in spot No. 35 out of 50, with state No. 1 having the best young drivers and state No. 50 having the worst.

WalletHub ranked all 50 states based on 23 key metrics. Some of the factors in consideration were the number of teen driver fatalities, the average cost of car repairs, and the presence of impaired driving laws.

According to the study, Oregon has the best teen drivers, and Montana has the worst. Ranking near New Mexico in the study is Vermont, in spot No. 34, and Alabama, in spot No. 36.

New Mexico came in as No. 14 for its driving laws, No. 32 for its economic environment, and No. 42 for its safety. According to WalletHub, car accidents are the leading cause of death for teens ages 16 to 19, and that is also the age group at the highest risk of crashing.

Best States for Teen Drivers

Oregon – No. 1

New York – No. 2

New Jersey – No. 3

Connecticut – No. 4

Washington – No. 5

West Virginia – No. 6

Illinois – No. 7

Maryland – No. 8

Alaska – No. 9

Georgia – No. 10

Worst States for Teen Drivers