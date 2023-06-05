NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – WalletHub recently released its study of 2023’s best and worst state economies. New Mexico ranked near the lower middle in spot No. 36 out of 51.

To determine the ranking, all 50 states and the District of Columbia were compared using 28 key indicators. Some factors in consideration were exports per capita, startup activity, and unemployment rate.

In the ranking, Nebraska borders New Mexico in spot No. 35 and Ohio sits at spot No. 37. According to WalletHub, the state with the best economy in 2023 is Washington and the worst is West Virginia.

States With the Best Economies in 2023