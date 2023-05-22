NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – WalletHub recently released its study on 2023’s best and worst states for military retirees. New Mexico ranked pretty low on the list, in spot 45.

WalletHub compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia on 28 key metrics to determine the ranking. Some of the factors in consideration were the number of veterans per capita, VA health facilities, and job opportunities for veterans.

New Mexico’s health care factor brought the state down particularly low on the list. According to the ranking, the best state for military retirees is Florida, and the worst is Oregon.

Bordering New Mexico is California, in spot 44, and Washington, in spot 46. A few of the other factors in the study were percent of veteran-owned businesses, housing affordability, and percent of homeless veterans.

Best States for Military Retirees