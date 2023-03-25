NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A recent WalletHub study ranks all 50 states, and the District of Columbia, based on job resignation rates in 2023. The states are ranked from highest resignation rate to lowest resignation rate. New Mexico ranks right in the middle at spot 24.

Resignation rates for the last month, along with rates for the last 12 months were considered for the study. Data was pulled from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to determine the results.

The state with the highest resignation rate is Kentucky, with a resignation rate of 3.6% for the last month and 3.57% for the last 12 months. The state with the lowest resignation rate is Massachusetts with resignation rates of only 1.5% for the last month and 2.07% for the last 12 months.

Bordering New Mexico is North Carolina, at spot 23, and Colorado, at spot 25. New Mexico’s resignation rate for the last month was 2.5% and for the last 12 months was 3.12%.

States with the highest resignation rates:

1. Kentucky

2. Georgia

3. Montana

4. Alaska

5. South Carolina

6. Tennessee

7. Louisiana

8. West Virginia

9. Wyoming

10. Delaware

States with the lowest resignation rates: