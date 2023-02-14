Antonito, CO – October 3, 2019: Welcome to New Mexico Sign near the Colorado – New Mexico Border

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A recent WalletHub study compared all 50 U.S. States’ worst behaviors to determine the most sinful states. The study has New Mexico ranked right in the middle at No. 25. New Mexico is bordered by Washington at No. 24 and Virginia at No. 26.

At the top of the list, WalletHub’s most sinful state is Nevada. The high ranking of Nevada is most likely due to the state’s notorious gambling obsession. At the bottom of the list, WalletHub has declared Wyoming as the least sinful.

The states were examined across 47 key indicators ranging from violent crimes per capita to greed. Some of the other indicators included anger & hatred, excesses & vices, lust, vanity, laziness, jealousy, excessive drinking, and gambling disorders. New Mexico rose higher on the list due to its No. 2 placement ranking of most thefts per capita.

Top Ten Most Sinful States

Nevada California Louisiana Florida Pennsylvania Texas Tennessee Illinois South Carolina New York

In December, WalletHub also completed a study of the most sinful cities in America. That study listed Albuquerque as No. 70 and Las Cruces as No. 146.