NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – WalletHub recently released its 2023 ranking of the most fun states in America. The study didn’t fair so well for New Mexico as the state ranked in spot No. 31.

WalletHub ranked all 50 U.S. states using 26 key indicators. Some of the factors in consideration were movie costs, accessibility of national parks, and nightlife options per capita.

Ranking near New Mexico in the study is Alabama, in spot No. 30, and Montana, in spot No. 32. According to WalletHub, California is the most fun state in America and Mississippi is the least fun.

Two of New Mexico’s lowest-ranking factors were marinas per capita and golf courses and country clubs per capita – both concerning the state’s lack of water. However, the Land of Enchantment ranked well for access to national parks.

2023’s Most Fun States in America