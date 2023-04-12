NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – With environmental care becoming more and more of a focus lately, WalletHub conducted a study to find out which states are doing a good job of caring for the environment. They ranked each of the 50 states, and New Mexico came in at spot 37.

WalletHub ranked the states based on 25 key metrics. Some of the factors that were considered are air quality, water quality, soil quality, and energy consumption per capita.

Bordering New Mexico is Texas, in spot 38, and Kansas, in spot 36. The study ranked Vermont as the most environmentally friendly state, and West Virginia as the least.

Most Environmentally Friendly States

Vermont (1)

New york (2)

California (3)

Hawaii (4)

Maryland (5)

Connecticut (6)

Massachusetts (7)

Minnesota (8)

Washington (9)

Maine (10)

Least Environmentally Friendly States