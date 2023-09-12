NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new study from WalletHub is looking at which states are the happiest in America. The study compared the states using three main categories; emotional/physical well-being, work environment and community/ environment.

New Mexico ended up near the bottom of the list, ranking as the 42nd overall happiest state in the U.S. The state ranked 43 in emotional/physical wellbeing, 45 in work environment and 17 in community/environment. Utah ranked as number one as the happiest state in the U.S., with West Virginia was ranked last at the 50th happiest state. The view the full study, click here.