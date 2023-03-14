NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new study by WalletHub ranked the top 100 most overweight and obese cities in the United States. Albuquerque ranked #42 on the list and was they only city from New Mexico that made the top 100 in the study.

To make the list, WalletHub compared 100 of the most populated U.S. metro areas across metro areas across three dimensions: 1) Obesity & Overweight, 2) Health Consequences and 3) Food & Fitness. WalletHub then evaluated those dimensions using 19 metrics and graded them on a 100-point scale to make the list of 100 most overweight and obese cities.

Courtesy: WalletHub

To view the full list and to see more information on how the study was conducted, visit WalletHub’s website.