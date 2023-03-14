NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new study by WalletHub ranked the top 100 most overweight and obese cities in the United States. Albuquerque ranked #42 on the list and was they only city from New Mexico that made the top 100 in the study.

Source: WalletHub

To make the list, WalletHub compared 100 of the most populated U.S. metro areas across metro areas across three dimensions: 1) Obesity & Overweight, 2) Health Consequences and 3) Food & Fitness. WalletHub then evaluated those dimensions using 19 metrics and graded them on a 100-point scale to make the list of 100 most overweight and obese cities.

Courtesy: WalletHub

To view the full list and to see more information on how the study was conducted, visit WalletHub’s website.