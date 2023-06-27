ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Fourth of July is quickly approaching. If you are wondering where to celebrate, WalletHub recently released its ranking of 2023’s Best and Worst Places for 4th of July Celebrations, and Albuquerque placed in spot No. 30 out of 100.

The study ranked 100 large U.S. cities based on 18 key indicators. The factors in consideration ranged from holiday cost and duration of fireworks shows to weather forecasts.

According to WalletHub, the best place to celebrate the upcoming holiday is Los Angeles, and the worst is Birmingham. Surrounding Albuquerque in the ranking is El Paso, in spot No. 31, and Oakland, in spot No. 29.

Best Places to Celebrate the 4th of July