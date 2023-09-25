ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – WalletHub has released its study of 2023’s Best Cities for Vegans and Vegetarians, and Albuquerque made the list. According to the ranking, the Duke City is not the best place for non-meat eaters, as Albuquerque ranked in spot No. 70 out of 100.

WalletHub ranked 100 cities in the United States based on 17 key indicators to determine their positions. Factors in consideration included the cost of vegetarian groceries, the number of salad shops per capita, the share of restaurants serving meatless options, and more.

According to the study, Portland, Oregon, is the most vegetarian and vegan-friendly city, and Greensboro, North Carolina, is the least. Bordering Albuquerque in the ranking is Jacksonville, Florida, in spot No. 69, and Arlington, Texas, in spot No. 71.

Most Vegetarian and Vegan-Friendly Cities