ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – WalletHub released its findings on 2023’s best summer travel destinations. Among a ranking of 100 of the largest metro areas in the U.S., Albuquerque placed at No. 57, fairly close to the middle of the ranking.

WalletHub analyzed the selected metro areas based on 41 key indicators, including the cost of the cheapest flight, the average price of a two-person meal, the number of attractions in the area, and more. Some other factors in consideration were local costs, weather, and safety.

According to the study, the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta metro area in Georgia ranks as the best place to visit in the summer this year. WalletHub has the Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura metro area in California as the worst place to visit this summer.

Albuquerque is bordered in the ranking by the Madison, Wisconsin, metro area in place No. 56, and the Boston-Cambridge-Newton metro area of Massachusets in place No. 58. Albuquerque ranked particularly low for safety, in position No. 99 out of 100, bringing down the city’s overall score.

Best Places to Travel in Summer 2023