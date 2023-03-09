ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A recent WalletHub study ranks over 180 cities across America to determine which cities are the “happiest.” Albuquerque lands in spot 128 and falls below Las Cruces which ranks in spot 103.

WalletHub examined each city using 30 key indicators. Primary categories used in their analysis included emotional and physical well-being; income and employment; and community and environment. Some other determining factors included depression rate, income-growth rate, and average leisure time spent per day.

Fremont, California ranks as WalletHub’s top happiest city, and at the bottom of their list is Detroit, Michigan. California cities took four out of the top ten spots.

Top 10 Happiest Cities