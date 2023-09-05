NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – WalletHub has released its study ranking 182 cities in the United States to determine “2023’s Best and Worst Places to Retire.” According to WalletHub, Las Cruces is the 87th best place to retire, and Albuquerque is in spot No. 111.

The cities were ranked based on 45 key metrics. The cost of living, retired taxpayer-friendliness, and the state’s health infrastructure were all factors in consideration for the study.

According to the study, Tampa, Florida, is the best place to retire, and Stockton, California, is the worst. Las Cruces and Albuquerque were the only two New Mexico cities included in the ranking.

Top Ten Best Places to Retire 2023