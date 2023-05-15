NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – WalletHub recently released its ranking of 2023’s best and worst places to start a career. Albuquerque made the ranking right around the midpoint, and Las Cruces was ranked as well.

The ranking compared over 180 cities throughout the United States to figure out which are the best places to start a career. Albuquerque came in at No. 95; Las Cruces came in at No. 146.

According to WalletHub, the best place to start a career in 2023 is Atlanta, Georgia, and the worst is New York, New York. The study evaluated the cities using 26 metrics, including the availability of entry-level jobs, monthly average starting salary, workforce diversity, and more.

Best Cities to Start a Career